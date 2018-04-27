Trail Air Cadets program takes off

Cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city Monday

Kayden Saviskoff and Tyrall Hogg soared above the city earlier this week as part of the 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets, spring flying program. Submitted photo

On Monday evening, two cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city and the local area.

This marks the start of the spring flying program that will see all the cadets from the squadron experience the thrill of flight.

The cadets flew in the Trail Flying Club’s Cessna 172. They left Trail in early evening and flew over the City of Trail, over Rossland and Red Mountain, then off to Castlegar and Nelson and back to the Trail Airport.

The cadets that were flying were Kayden Saviskoff and Tyrall Hogg, who both are in Grade 7 at Glenmerry Elementary School.

Over the next month, the cadets will also experience flying in gliders, spend a weekend in the bush learning survival and leadership skills and continue with evening flying.

Over the summer, several cadets will be going to Summer Training at locations across the province and country.

The cadets who are in high school will also be receiving the high school credits they earn while being in the cadet program.

The Trail Air Cadets meet at 6:15 pm every Wednesday in the Trail Armories at 1990 7th Ave. The squadron always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18.

Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.