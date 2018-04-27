Kayden Saviskoff and Tyrall Hogg soared above the city earlier this week as part of the 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets, spring flying program. Submitted photo

Trail Air Cadets program takes off

Cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city Monday

On Monday evening, two cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city and the local area.

This marks the start of the spring flying program that will see all the cadets from the squadron experience the thrill of flight.

The cadets flew in the Trail Flying Club’s Cessna 172. They left Trail in early evening and flew over the City of Trail, over Rossland and Red Mountain, then off to Castlegar and Nelson and back to the Trail Airport.

The cadets that were flying were Kayden Saviskoff and Tyrall Hogg, who both are in Grade 7 at Glenmerry Elementary School.

Over the next month, the cadets will also experience flying in gliders, spend a weekend in the bush learning survival and leadership skills and continue with evening flying.

Over the summer, several cadets will be going to Summer Training at locations across the province and country.

The cadets who are in high school will also be receiving the high school credits they earn while being in the cadet program.

The Trail Air Cadets meet at 6:15 pm every Wednesday in the Trail Armories at 1990 7th Ave. The squadron always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18.

Adults who would like to volunteer with squadron are also welcome.

Previous story
Silver City soccer starts

Just Posted

Trail Air Cadets program takes off

Cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city Monday

Silver City soccer starts

Pople Park was flooded with boys and girls when Trail Youth Soccer began on Tuesday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Watching weather on the 570 line

For forecasters, it’s a sure sign that hot weather is here

Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Most Read

  • Silver City soccer starts

    Pople Park was flooded with boys and girls when Trail Youth Soccer began on Tuesday

  • Trail Air Cadets program takes off

    Cadets from 531 City of Trail Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Cadets went flying over the city Monday