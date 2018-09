At the recent AGM and Area Conference of British Columbia Association of Health Care Auxiliaries hosted by the Rossland Auxiliary, Irene Smyth (left), Trail Auxiliary member was presented with a Life Membership by Kootenay Boundary area director, Allana Ferro. Irene has graciously volunteered in several capacities since she joined 44 years ago in 1974 and her smiling face will still be seen at the Information Desk at the Trail Hospital. She is only the second member in the Trail Auxiliary to be honoured in this way.