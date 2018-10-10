Bonnie Carbert has rack upon rack of clothes that will be available to purchase at bargain prices after the fashion show on Thursday night. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail fashion show, thrifty and for a good cause

Tickets for the Trail Salvation Army Fashion Show are on sale at the thrift store and church

Fashion at bargain basement prices is always a draw, especially when sale proceeds are for a good cause.

The Trail Salvation Army is bringing back its popular thrifty Fashion Show Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the East Trail church.

Tickets are limited, $8 each, and on sale now at the church or at thrift store on Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail.

Bonnie Carbert, organizer of the soirée, has been hosting the evening of entertainment and style for a number of years. This time around, she even has a daughter, granddaughter and two great-granddaughters travelling from Alberta to enjoy the popular fundraiser that supports women in-need both locally and abroad.

The jury is still out on whether Bonnie’s five-year old great-granddaughter will join two other family members as a model, but there will be one male stand-in, three Trail Ambassadors and four volunteers on the runway.

“I look at the models and pick out what will suit them and be comfortable during the show,” Bonnie said. “We have put together nice outfits, many with new tags on them. You can easily outfit yourself in some very nice clothing for under $20.”

Preparations for the “refashion show” began months ago when thrift store staff began selecting choice pieces of donated clothing including designer blouses, slacks and outer wear, to model and sell at the end of the show.

And secondhand doesn’t mean outdated hand-me-downs because whether the pieces are very gently used or new, all are available for purchase at bargain basement prices.

After the runway show and refreshments, savvy-eyed guests will be invited to sort through racks of clothing filled with affordable options donated by the secondhand store.

After working 20 years as the thrift store manager in Trail, Bonnie is now retired. But she isn’t ready to let go of the fashion show just yet, because not only is it fun to personally style her models, the event supports women ministries in Canada and Bermuda.

“We’ve had a lot of fun picking clothes out and putting the show together,” said Bonnie. “But more than anything I like it because the public really likes it. And the show is not benefiting us (the church), it is benefiting women in the Third World and women, in need, in Trail.”

The women’s ministries Territorial Project 2018, which is where part of fashion show proceeds will go, is called “Enriching the Lives of Women in Congo-Brazzaville.”

 

There will be plenty of clothes to choose from after the show. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Books for Kids is right around the corner

ICBC files lawsuit over Trail sulfuric acid spills

ICBC has filed a Notice of Civil Claim for costs incurred from Trail sulfuric acid spills

Trail business awaits word on retail cannabis licence

The Province of BC will takeover online sales, and has the only store licenced to open Oct. 17

Doggone good germ detective visits Trail hospital

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital was one of seven IH facilities Angus has checked for C.diff

Books for Kids is right around the corner

For information about local literacy programs contact CBAL's Carolyn Amantea at (250) 368-6770

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

3 in custody after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.'s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T'enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

