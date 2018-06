U12 Steelers came out on top winning first place in the Gold Division of the Regional Championships. Regionals included teams from Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, West Side, Salmo, Kamloops, Enderby, Quesnel. Back row from left: Coach Kim Parkinson, Coach Diane Langman, Makayla Gademans, Grayce Ratcliffe, Sasha Lok, Coach Richard Gademans, Tanyka Smith, Kaitlyn Langman, Payton Avis, Coach Robert Dahl. Front row from left: Aliya Podmorrow, Kaitlyn Parsons, Brynn Gallamore, Abby Hansma, Quinnlin Lysek, Kendall Moffat, Sara Parsons

Trail girls softball team is number one

The U12 Steelers placed first in the Gold Division of regional championships