Trail grans serving up strawberries and tea

Grans to Grans is hosting a Strawberry tea on Saturday at Trail United Church
Trail officials are at the FCM in Halifax this week networking with Canada’s municipal leaders
MLA Katrine Conroy is in Victoria for the final week of legislation before Parliament breaks
The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail’s Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Climber received serious injuries in fall near Castlegar.
The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1
A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore
Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.
Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video
Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety
There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.
National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before
Retired Rossland doc pedalling 13,000 km for charity
Spring show in Trail was a hit
