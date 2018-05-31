Trail grans serving up strawberries and tea

Neighbourhood Grans to Grans welcome everyone to come by the Trail United Church on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. for their annual Strawberry Tea. Generous servings of strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream will be served along with tea or coffee. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to help grandmothers in Africa who are caring for children whose parents have died of AIDS. To learn more, contact local Grans chair Joan Sheloff at 250.693.2281 or visit the website StephenLewisFoundation.org. From the left; Gail Konkin, Joan McKenzie, Maureen Mitchell, Patsy Harmston, Joan Sheloff and Gerald the Giraffe, an honorary symbol of Africa for the group. Guy Bertrand photo