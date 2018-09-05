Trail Kids Rink turns 65

While the big boys get set to open the BCHL hockey season in the Cominco Arena, work is underway to prepare the smaller Kids Rink for the season. The Kids Rink, which opened in 1953, still boasts a dirt floor and its size (70’ x 147’) is relatively small compared to the Cominco Arena (85’ x 200’), which opened in 1949. Arena staff is prepping to install ice in both the Kids Rink and curling rink this week. Guy Bertrand photo