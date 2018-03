The Kiwanis Club of Trail recently donated $1,000 to Take a Hike, which is a West Kootenay alternative education program run from the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in East Trail. The Take a Hike team includes teachers, youth and family workers, clinical therapists, adventure-based learning specialists and volunteers. The program fosters optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to graduate, rebuild relationships and develop life skills. Photo submitted