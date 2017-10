The Kiwanis Club of Trail recently donated $3,000 to six organizations, groups and societies. These funds were from the Kiwanis Gaming Account. The club acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia. Top row: Kiwanians-Peter Thiessen, Leroy Pedersen. Next row: Kiwanians – Chris Vlanich, Al Pasin; Navy Cadets – Tim Turner. Next row: Alvin Caron – Trail Youth Baseball-Legion Program, Kiwanian – Wayne Hodgson; Ginny Kristensen – The Salvation Army-Kate’s Kitchen. Front row: Tina Ihas – Greater Trail Hospice Society; Jackson Fance – Air Cadets; Paula Prough and Linda Prough – Special Olympics-Trail. Submitted photo