The Trail Kiwanis club presented various groups with donations of support on Aug. 2 including 131 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet corps Kootenay. Accepting the donation is 131 Kootenay’s Commanding Officer Lt(N) Dave Cherrington and Master Seaman Connor Pearson as well as Leading Seaman Evan Connolly. 131 Kootenay would like to thank the Kiwanis club for the support.