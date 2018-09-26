Trail Life Chain to be held Saturday

Annually, Life Chains are held in Canada and the U.S. with over 30,000 participants in Canada alone

Life Chain will take place in Trail Saturday Sept. 29th at 1 p.m.

Annually, Life Chains are held in Canada and the United States with over 30,000 participants in Canada alone. People stand respectfully, out of concern that human life has value. ‘Choice’ must be an informed decision, because abortion ends human life. Life Chains have been held for more than 30 years to draw attention to the topic of abortion and that in Canada an abortion law no longer exists.

Participants will hold signs for one hour in a powerful street witness. Varied messages convey abortion is not a solution to women’s problems, and that help is available. Pro life groups believes every woman should make a choice both she and the baby can live with, so one sign reads “She’s a Child not a Choice”. In order to “Love them Both / Choose Life” as another message reads, the group knows it is important to actively offer help and support to pregnant women. 1-877-88WOMAN (889-6626) will give the closest local contact for assistance with unplanned pregnancy.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month in Canada, highlighting the sacrifice of placing a child with a loving family. There are 5 year waiting lists for those wanting to receive a child in their home. One Life Chain sign reads “Adoption —- the Loving Option”. With the changing methods of ‘open’ adoptions, most of the trauma of placing a child has been lessened. See www.AdoptioninCanada.ca

Many participants may have themselves had abortions, so want women who might regret having had an abortion to know help and support is available at www.canadasilentnomore.com

Canada is the only democratic country with no law governing abortion. In 1988 the Supreme Court ruled that it was up to Parliament to pass legislation regarding preborn life but that never happened. Science proves that a baby developing in the womb is human, deserving legal protection far in advance of the moment the child draws its first breath. But 30 years have passed and there is still no legal protection for preborn babies. Let’s re-open the debate.

Everyone is welcome to join the peaceful gathering in Trail Saturday Sept. 29 at 1p.m along Victoria St.