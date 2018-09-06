Trail movie night a go even if it’s too smoky

The outdoor event will be moved into the Trail Memorial Centre if wildfire smoke is too thick

Kootenay Savings outdoor movie night serves as a food drive and fundraiser for the Trail Salvation Army. Admission is free, though families are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the church’s pantry. (Submitted photos)

Smoke or no smoke, the show will go on this Saturday.

With heavy hearts Kootenay Savings was forced to cancel Trail Outdoor Movie Night at Haley Park last September because forest fire smoke blanketed the city.

If that happens on Sept. 8, then the movie, Incredibles 2, will be moved indoors to the Trail Memorial Centre gymnasium from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We have been monitoring the Air Quality Health Index and the weather forecast, and things are looking quite good for next week, right through the weekend,” explained Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings’ community liaison.

“However, if smoke becomes an issue, or the weather isn’t cooperating, we have lined up the Cominco Gym as a back-up indoor venue,” he clarified.

“If we are forced to make the call to relocate indoors, it will be made the morning of the event. We’ll be keeping our Facebook event for Outdoor Movie Night updated regularly, so I’d encourage everyone to keep an eye on our page.”

(Click here: Outdoor Movie Night)

As always, admission to movie night is free.

However, the event has always served as a food drive and fundraiser for the Trail Salvation Army.

Thus, Kootenay Savings does request that families bring non-perishable food items to help stock the church pantry.

“From Kootenay Savings’ perspective, it’s very important for us, as a local business, to give back to the community, and put on an event that anyone can attend; that’s why we keep it by donation only,” said Burke.

“We know how much donations for the food bank are needed, and it’s been amazing to see how much food people bring to the park to help the Salvation Army and Kate’s Kitchen stock up their shelves heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Since the first movie night took place in Haley Park back in 2008, Burke says the value of food collected each year has been around $7,000 to $8,000, as well as a few hundred dollars in cash donations.

The only year they had to cancel was 2017, and the year previous more than 2,300 people attended the event.

All donations this year will again benefit the Salvation Army food bank, located on Rossland Avenue.

The event is appropriate for all ages, but it is geared more towards families with elementary to middle school-aged children.

“We’re showing the Incredibles 2,” Burke added. “And it’s got laughs and action that both kids and parents will love.”

The evening will start at 6 p.m. with games and activities as part of the ‘Kids’ Zone,’ such as Giant JENGA, Giant Connect 4 and a button-making station.

“We’ll also have a fun photo booth set up and an RESP Info Booth for any parents wanting to learn more about how to access government grants and matching funds for the children’s post-secondary education,” Burke said.

“And rumour has it that our mascot, Super Saver Sam,might be making a special guest appearance.”

The Royal Theatre will be there with popcorn and mini donuts, Career Development Services will be operating the concession stand, and Jodie’s Ice Cream Truck will be selling ice cream.

Incredibles 2 will hit the big screen at around 8 p.m., or as soon as it’s dark enough to see it on the screen.