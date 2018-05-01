Trail Umpire Bill MacMillan celebrated 30 years behind the plate by throwing out the first pitch on Saturday at the Trail Minor Baseball League’s wet and rainy opening day. Guy Bertrand photo.

Trail plays ball

Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday

Previous story
Help honour Trail’s stonemasons

Just Posted

Trail plays ball

Long-time Trail umpire Bill MacMillan threw the opening pitch on Saturday

Help honour Trail’s stonemasons

Rock Wall Project seeks assistance

Columbia River Treaty renegotiation gets underway in Spokane

Last week the U.S. State Department held a public forum on the subject in Spokane, Washington

Trail in good financial health

Council reviewed 2017’s audited financial statements on April 23

Why iron in brine could shoot up arena costs for Trail

An inspection revealed a high level of iron in the brine, suggesting corrosion inside the chillers

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Most Read