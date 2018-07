The Tuesday Morning Quilters of Trail generously dedicated their time to making heart shaped pillows to assist patients with pain relief following breast cancer surgery. Velda Besso (left) delivered the pillows to KBRH Health Foundation’s Director of Development, Lisa Pasin (right). The pillow is in the shape of a heart so that it can be easily carried under the arm to protect the surgical incision, ease edema and shoulder tension. The Tuesday Morning Quilters have donated over 220 pillows since 2014 to support patient care and comfort at KBRH.