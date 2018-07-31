The Trail Sk8 Park continues to take shape quickly as crews clear and smooth out the land in preparation for the next step in the skatepark construction, which is scheduled to be completed by fall.Sheri Regnier photo

Trail Sk8Park taking shape

Ground officially broke on the $700,000 project, located near the Gyro Park boat launch, last week

For Rossland Rotarians, ‘building community’ can be taken literally

What you see …

