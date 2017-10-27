Trail Skills Centre celebrates 20 years

Wednesday night, the Skills Centre celebrated 20 years of serving the community in the place where it all began - the Local 480 Union Hall back in 1996, with an announcement by then-MLA Ed Conroy (Conroy and current MLA Katrine Conroy were unable to attend but sent greetings). In addition to the anniversary gathering, incumbent ED (Executive Director) Jan Morton, who is retiring after 20 years, introduced incoming ED Morag Carter. Also announced was the centre’s $20,000 bursary commitment, or two $1,000 bursaries over the next 10 years, to one JL Crowe grad and one KCLC grad. (From left: Dyne Parker, Skills Centre manager of finance and operations; Edina Brown, from MLA Katrine Conroy’s Castlegar office; Morag Carter, Skills Centre incoming ED; Jan Morton, Skills Centre retiring ED; Lila Cresswell, Skills Centre board president; Dan Moores, the Skill Centre’s first board president; and Gord Menelaws MC for the event and chair of Teck Trail Operations Inspiring Wellness and Learning program.

