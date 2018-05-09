Trail Youth Baseball in full swing at Butler Park

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
Trail Mariners Jackson Fance tags out the Castlegar Warrior runner on Monday at Butler Park
Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.
WildSafeBC advises homeowners and tenants to manage their attractants now
‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant
Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures
Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo
B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast
The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island
Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty
Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee
Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.
Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting
Silver City Days runs from May 9 to May 13