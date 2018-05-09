Following a passed ball, Trail Mariners pitcher Jackson Fance lays down the tag on the Castlegar Warriors runner in the shadow of the Butler Park grandstand during a double-header on Monday.

Trail Youth Baseball in full swing at Butler Park

Trail Mariners Jackson Fance tags out the Castlegar Warrior runner on Monday at Butler Park

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Trail Mariners Jackson Fance tags out the Castlegar Warrior runner on Monday at Butler Park

Previous story
Kootenay Studio Arts alumna reflects on ingredients for success
Next story
Midway underway in Trail

Just Posted

Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek Park

Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.

Junior Dragons Den winners named

This year’s Junior Dragons Den competition had over 60 submissions

Bears back in Trail neighbourhoods

WildSafeBC advises homeowners and tenants to manage their attractants now

Nelson restricts drive-thru hours

A&W won’t be able to operate 24-7

Midway underway in Trail

Silver City Days runs from May 9 to May 13

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Penticton

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Most Read

  • Trail Youth Baseball in full swing at Butler Park

    Trail Mariners Jackson Fance tags out the Castlegar Warrior runner on Monday at Butler Park

  • Critter Day crawls to Beaver Creek Park

    Critter Day will be back at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, south of Trail, from 1-5 p.m.

  • Midway underway in Trail

    Silver City Days runs from May 9 to May 13