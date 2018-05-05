Trail’s green grocer

The herbs and other plants for sale at downtown Trail’s Ferraro Foods are locally sourced from Georama Growers in Nelson. Sourcing products locally has benefits in a number of areas, such as buying local cuts down on fuel emissions because it takes less fuel to transport goods to market. Also, buying local produce encourages biodiversity. Instead of a region specializing in one or two crops and exporting long distances, local farmers can grow many different varieties, which is good for healthy soil and prevents widespread plant disease. (Sheri Regnier photo)