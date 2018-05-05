The herbs and other plants for sale at downtown Trail’s Ferraro Foods are locally sourced from Georama Growers in Nelson. Sourcing products locally has benefits in a number of areas, such as buying local cuts down on fuel emissions because it takes less fuel to transport goods to market. Also, buying local produce encourages biodiversity. Instead of a region specializing in one or two crops and exporting long distances, local farmers can grow many different varieties, which is good for healthy soil and prevents widespread plant disease. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail’s green grocer

A seasonal task for Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods is to keep the plants well watered

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

A seasonal task for Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods is to keep the plants well watered

Previous story
Plans for Kemp Springs sprung a leak

Just Posted

Trail’s green grocer

A seasonal task for Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods is to keep the plants well watered

Plans for Kemp Springs sprung a leak

Randall Kemp’s efforts to sell mineral water from a spring near Kaslo were mostly for naught

From children to seniors: A lifetime of advocacy

Retired teacher-counsellor Margaret Crawford has been named 2017 Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

April showers bring Silver City flowers

The weather summary for April 2018 shows the month as one of the wettest on record

Nancy Greene Raine takes a bow

Canada’s ski queen on the 50th anniversary of her gold medal and retiring from politics

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

B.C. couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

Most Read

  • Plans for Kemp Springs sprung a leak

    Randall Kemp’s efforts to sell mineral water from a spring near Kaslo were mostly for naught

  • Trail’s green grocer

    A seasonal task for Danny Ferraro from Trail Ferraro Foods is to keep the plants well watered