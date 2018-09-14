Trail’s Terry Fox Run goes Sunday

The 38th Annual Terry Fox Run in Trail is mark, set, ready-to-go for Sunday.
Organizers for the family-friend event encourage locals of all fitness levels to join the fun and raise money for a good cause by walking, running, cycling or rollerblading the distance.
“Thanks to an amazing group of dedicated volunteers, Terry’s dream lives on,” says organizer Diane Langman.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. in Gyro Park with a mass start from Park Street at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to show up early for an all important warm-up session before embarking on either a five or 10 kilometre route.
Langman first became involved after spotting a Trail Times ad stating that a coordinator was needed to keep the Terry Fox Run moving forward.
“This is such an amazing event put on every year,” Langman told the Times. “I didn’t want to see it disappear from the Trail area so I decided to get involved. Not just for me, but also for my kids.
“I want all our kids to be able to learn and appreciate everything Terry did in order to further cancer research.”
Langman keeps coming back year after year for another reason, which is to connect with all the dedicated people who take part in the day.
“I really like seeing the participants who come back again and again, collecting their year badge and adding it on to their certificates,” she said. “Terry’s dream was that if every Canadian donated just one dollar there is no limit to what could happen.”