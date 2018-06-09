Tuition and books up for grabs at Selkirk College High School Exam Competition

Maximum $1,500 scholarship can be won by any one student

CASTLEGAR – High school students from around the region have a shot at easing the financial pressure of post-secondary at the annual Selkirk College High School Exam Competition.

There is $5,000 in tuition and textbook credit up for grabs at the annual competition that takes place at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus on Friday, June 29. Open to all Grade 11 and Grade 12 students, test takers can choose from one or more of the 12 subjects offered.

“This is a great opportunity for high school students from our region to get a little taste of college life,” says Tracy Punchard, the chair of the School of University Arts & Sciences. “It’s not meant to be a high-stress environment, but the students who take it seriously will have a chance to walk away with a great start on their post-secondary education.”

The exams are drafted by Selkirk College instructors and include Biology, Chemistry, English, Math, Comparative Civilizations, Geography, History and First Nations Studies. There are Grade 11 and Grade 12 level exams designed to challenge students at an appropriate level.

Three separate exam periods are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with each student able to write a maximum of three exams. Students are given one hour to complete the exam.

“It’s a real pleasure getting to host these high school students at the Castlegar Campus each year at the end of June,” says Punchard. “Many of these students will choose Selkirk College for their post-secondary start and this is a great way for everyone to get a little more familiar.”

The Selkirk College High School Exam Competition has been recognizing regional excellence for the last two decades with between 40 and 60 students participating each year.

A maximum of $1,500 in tuition scholarships can be won by any one student over a two-year period. Students who have taken the Grade 12 level of a course cannot take the Grade 11 level exam.

To register for the competition please contact Sarah Fawcett by email at sfawcett@selkirk.ca. There is no cost to participate and students must indicate what exams they wish to write. Registration deadline is June 25.

For more information please contact: Sarah Fawcett Selkirk College Instructor sfawcett@selkirk.ca