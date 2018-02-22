Trail council is expected to announce an opening date for the Riverfront Centre soon. Meanwhile, there is little left in the old library space (bottom photo).

Volunteers needed to shelve books in new Trail library

Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-5 p.m. until the job is done

Are you bursting at the seams to see the new library?

Well now you can – if you’re willing to shelve some books in the soon-to-open Trail Riverfront Centre.

Lenora Hardisty from the Trail and District Public Library board, says there’s plenty of work for anyone willing to volunteer their time to get collections on the shelves both upstairs and down.

“It was a huge undertaking to get all the books over here,” said Hardisty. “Now the main thing is to get books on the shelves and get it open as soon as possible.”

Volunteer hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon and/or 1-5 p.m until the job is done.

She says they’ll even open up Saturdays if that will lure community groups who want to pitch in. Hardisty reminds interested parties that there is an elevator, so the entire space is wheelchair accessible.

“It’s open and airy,” Hardisty shared, mentioning she was looking at the bridges from the top floor. “There’s lots of brightness, the windows and the open concept … there’s such beautiful scenery to see from up here.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact Lenora Hardisty at 250.521.0148.

Trail council will confirm the Riverfront Centre opening and grand opening dates during the governance meeting on Monday, Feb. 26.

All that remains in the former library are old computers, odds and ends, and items city staff will be using for spring break programs the last two weeks of March.

Book drop-offs remain in the front of the Trail Memorial Centre and on the side wall of the red floor.

 

View of the Trail Riverfront Centre from Jubilee Park, Feb. 21. (Guy Bertrand photo)

