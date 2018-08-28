Hot August Hooves

The show took place at the Trail riding grounds on the weekend

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

The show took place at the Trail riding grounds on the weekend

 

One of the youngest competitors Kassin Blackmore keeps his poise as he leads Gem through the Walk and Trot Showmanship course at the Hot August Hooves Horse Show at the Trail Riding Grounds on Sunday.

Previous story
Slocan Lake bay fit for a king

Just Posted

Hot August Hooves

The show took place at the Trail riding grounds on the weekend

Edgewood taken off evacuation alert

With progress on Mount O’Leary fire, it’s not a threat at this time

Expanded MyHealthPortal available in Kootenays

Blood work, imaging and now certain doctor reports can be viewed on MyHealthPortal

B.C. in drought; reminder of Greater Trail water restrictions

Greater Trail municipalities have water restrictions written into bylaw, which can be viewed online

RDCK downgrades evac order in Bulldog Mtn. fire

Some residents can return, though other areas are still under evacuation order

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Suspect in crime spree from Nelson to Revelstoke to Hope gets time served

Anthony Creed Cortez robbed jewelry store, stole motorcycle, allegedly crashed SUV

B.C. teachers’ union fires at government for lack of teachers, supplies

2018/19 will be the second school year with the BC NDP in charge

‘Freak accident:’ Calgary girl falls through blanket fort, paralyzed by glass

The injury severed her spinal cord in half

Facing new pressures, Canadian negotiators re-enter trade talks with US, Mexico

Top members of Canada’s negotiating team made an abrupt return to NAFTA talks

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

Most Read