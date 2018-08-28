Hot August Hooves

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
The show took place at the Trail riding grounds on the weekend
The show took place at the Trail riding grounds on the weekend
With progress on Mount O’Leary fire, it’s not a threat at this time
Blood work, imaging and now certain doctor reports can be viewed on MyHealthPortal
Greater Trail municipalities have water restrictions written into bylaw, which can be viewed online
Some residents can return, though other areas are still under evacuation order
New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words
Anthony Creed Cortez robbed jewelry store, stole motorcycle, allegedly crashed SUV
2018/19 will be the second school year with the BC NDP in charge
The injury severed her spinal cord in half
Top members of Canada’s negotiating team made an abrupt return to NAFTA talks
Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg
The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget
Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand
Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.15.9
Greater Trail municipalities have water restrictions written into bylaw, which can be viewed online
Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance
Blood work, imaging and now certain doctor reports can be viewed on MyHealthPortal
Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.
Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.
Victor Mema alleges discrimination at City of Nanaimo, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal