Last weekend’s Cadet Boot Camp at the LCol AGH Kemball Armoury in Trail attracted cadets from throughout the West Kootenay. Several Trail cadets completed their training in basic drill, preparing their uniforms, use of Cadet Air Rifle and general cadet knowledge. Major Kevin DeBiasio CD was on hand with Trail Sea Cadets Jeana Plant, Evan Connolly as well as Trail Air Cadets Harrison Charters, Tyrell Hogg, Clayton Taylor, Kaden Saviskoff, Avery Clement, Timothy Johnson. Submitted photos