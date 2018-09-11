West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through town

Santa Claus once again led the way for the 31st annual West Kootenay Toy Run on Sunday. Over 200 motorcycles took part in the event, that rolled from Castlegar, through Nelson, Salmo, Trail and Rossland. The Toy Run raises funds and collects toys for the Salvation Army as well as other community services in the area. Guy Bertrand photos

