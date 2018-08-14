Western Toads, snakes and more at Toadfest 2018

You’re invited to Toadfest at Summit Lake Provincial Park, near Nakusp on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

You’re invited to Toadfest at Summit Lake Provincial Park, near Nakusp on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Thursday, Aug.t 23, between 9 a.m. and noon.

This free, fun, family event, coordinated by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), raises awareness about the Western Toad, including its life cycle, habitat, and the challenges it faces. The event is timed to coincide with the migration of the toadlets that emerge from Summit Lake and make their way to higher ground in mid-summer each year, where they mature into adults.

Toadfest is also about sharing information about other local flora and fauna, and provides a great opportunity to get up close and personal to a variety of local species, including other amphibians, snakes, lizards, and aquatic insects.

“While the dime-sized toadlets may receive much of the attention during Toadfest, the ongoing research and restoration work at Summit Lake primarily focuses on adult toads,” says FWCP’s Columbia Region Manager, Crystal Klym.

“This work has included the installation of wildlife fencing and toad tunnels, which provides safer passage under the highway. For a female that can carry up to 16,000 eggs safe passage from Summit Lake to upland habitat is extremely important.”

There will be a variety of kids’ activities and displays, including live animals. Exhibitors include the Slocan Lake Stewardship Society, BC Parks, Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions, Slocan River Streamkeepers, and WildSafeBC. For anyone wanting to get actively involved in improving the local ecosystem, the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) is looking for volunteers during Toadfest to prepare the ground for native shrubs and plants that will be planted in the fall.

New for this year is the operation of a shuttle van between Naskup and Summit Lake Provincial Park. The service is provided for free, but seats must be reserved in advance. Call Nakusp Taxi for more details at 250-265-8222.

Toadfest is supported by the FWCP, B.C. Parks, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Columbia Basin Trust, Columbia Power, Yellowhead Road and Bridge Ltd., and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and Public Stakeholders, to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams. For more information on Toadfest call 250-352-1300 or visit fwcp.ca.

The public are reminded not to carry toads across the road, outside of this organized event.