The Trail and District Arts Council held its Bailey Theatre Projects Launch last Thursday by unveiling the newly-renovated lounge and kicking off its Membership Drive. The evening also celebrated theatre upgrades and management change over. That was followed by an entertaining free concert featuring blues musician Guy Davis and harmonica player Fabrizzio Poggi. Larry Doell photos

Bailey Theatre launches new season in Trail

The new season and the new bar area was revealed Thursday in the Greater Trail Arts Community Centre

Photo by Larry Doell

