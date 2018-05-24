Grapevine events for the next week include the kick off for Beaver Valley May Days on Friday with the Citizen of the Year award followed by fireworks. (Jim Bailey photo)

Beaver Valley May Days this weekend

Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 24 to May 30

Community

• Friday, Beaver Valley Curling Rink, 7 p.m. Beaver Valley 2018 Citizen of the Year, Dianne Miller, will be recognized. Public ceremony will be followed by fireworks in Haines Park.

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets $20 each, available at Trail Coffee & Tea Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, Knox Hall 1:30 p.m. Society For the Protection and Care of Seniors will hold their AGM. All welcome to hear a presentation on Rural Health: Improving Health Care in Small Towns. Located 1300 Pine Ave.

• Saturday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.

• Monday (May 28), Genelle Hall, 7 p.m. Presentation on Kootenay area wildflowers given by Hazel Beynon and Muriel Walton of the West Kootenay Naturalists. Everyone welcome, no charge. For info call Hazel at 250.365.7806.

Upcoming

• June 1, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. Everyone invited light refreshments.

• June 1, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.

• June 2, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start time for one and five km walk. Visit walkforarthritis.ca for info, or contact Adam Romano at 250.712.1659, email trailwalkforarthritis@arthritis.ca.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• June 6, Trail riverfront, 4-8 p.m. for Trail Market on the Esplanade. Live music by HY2, great selection of vendors, food, and a Family Zone.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• June 14, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park 2018 begins with a performance by the Maple Leaf Band. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

• June 21, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Trail Pipe Band playing favourites from their huge repertoire.

Previous story
Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Just Posted

UPDATED: Trucking company suspended after second sulphuric acid spill in Trail

Station 374 Trail was called to a Hazmat scene Wednesday night on Highway 3B

Beaver Valley May Days this weekend

Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 24 to May 30

Warfield water colours

Prep is underway for the village to open Warfield Centennial Pool by June 2

Trail Lions donate to library

Trail Lions donated a digital talking book player to the Riverfront Centre library

Trail awards contract for Esplanade parking

The contract nears $500,000 to develop monthly parking across from the Riverfront Centre

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Most Read