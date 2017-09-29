Big year begins at The Bailey

Shows to entertain all ages on The Bailey’s 2017/2018 roster

The Bailey Theatre will showcase a range of diverse, exciting events this year with something to appeal to everyone in three series: The Teck Family Series; Jazz at the Griff; and the E2, Experiments in Entertainment series. (From left) Marketing and Programming Assistant Vicky Jones; Box Office Manager Juliana Marko; and Nadine Tremblay, Executive Director of the Trail and District Arts Council. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Offbeat comedy, independent films, magical wizards, musical icons and lesser-knowns who are just as entertaining – no matter the taste, there’s something for everyone at The Bailey this year.

With a bustling arts and culture scene coming up in downtown Trail, the Trail Times chatted with the women who make it all happen in the theatre and rooms of the Greater Trail Community Centre.

Behind the scenes are Nadine Tremblay, executive director of the Trail and District Arts Council, Box Office Manager Juliana Marko, and Vicky Jones, marketing assistant.

Earlier this year, Tremblay visited conferences and trade shows to take in acts curated by the BC Touring Council, as well as performances in other cities, before deciding what to add to the 2017/2018 roster.

“The series remain themed around jazz, family, and fringe shows,” Tremblay said. “But each year we program fresh and innovative new work.”

Community response has been very positive, with excitement building around returning performers like comic Mike Delamonte on Friday, and upcoming shows that explore new ways of engaging the audience.

“We always have great interest in the first shows of the year in each series,” Tremblay continued.

Jazz at the Griff opened on Sunday with a show by The Dan Brubeck Quartet, led by the son of the legendary Dave Brubeck. Next on stage is Delamonte with his one-man show, “God is A Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming” on Friday.

“(Mike Delamonte) is considered a cross between Dame Edna and Billy Connolly, with a dollop of Eddie Izzard, starting our E2 series,” she said. “And Ruploops: The Human Radio melding music and technology through body percussion and beatboxing for our Teck Family Series (Oct. 13).”

A first time Bailey show, slated for Nov. 13, is already gathering steam.

The Debators Live! On Tour will feature host Steve Patterson and comic all-stars Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg in a stand-up evening of toe-to-toe battles with laughs and logic before the audience picks the “winner.”

“I am a big fan of The Debaters,” said Tremblay. “And when I saw that they were touring their live show, we reached out to them to make a booking.”

Vicky Jones is the newest addition to the theatre’s staff.

“The theatre showcases a range of diverse, exciting events this year with something to appeal to everyone in our three series: The Teck Family Series; Jazz at the Griff; and the E2, Experiments in Entertainment series,” she said.

“We see our three different series appealing to different groups.”

This year’s E2 shows are a great alternative date night or girl’s night out, Jones added.

“Our jazz shows are a jazz club experience that provide a more intimate setting for jazz enthusiasts, and our family series provides the opportunity for adults to experience performing arts with five to 10 year olds.”

Jones reminds film buffs about another arts council feature, Sunday Cinema. Screenings begin next month at the Royal Theatre with “The Glass Castle,” based on Jeannette Walls’ 2005 best seller about the nomadic family life of her childhood.

Tickets for many of the shows are selling fast; Burton Cummings’ Oct. 30 performance is already sold out, and regular admission to see the Barenaked Ladies on Nov. 7 sold out months ago.

Content combined with convenience are helping the Trail arts culture reach a larger audience in the city and beyond.

“We have seen growth in online ticket sales as it offers convenience outside our box office hours,” Jones said. “Where we still welcome customers Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”