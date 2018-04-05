Shaun Majumder

Cohost of This Hour to perform in Kootenays

Shaun Majumder will bring his own special brand of comedy to Nelson’s Capitol Theatre on June 15.

The co-host of one of CBC’s most popular comedy shows This Hour has 22 Minutes will be making a stop in both Nelson and Cranbrook this coming June.

Shaun Majumder, host and Gemini Award-winning actor/comedian will bring his own special brand of comedy to Nelson’s Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 15 and to the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on June 16.

Majumder has gained national acclaim in the past few years, by being the co-host of CBC’s “This hour has 22 Minutes” but he also has appeared on 24, Cedric the Entertainer, and has hosted the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival TV series for three seasons. In 2008, he starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy “UnHitched” just before his Comedy Central Presents special debuted. His film credits include Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, and Purpose and Bob Funk. His documentary series “Majumder Manor” ran for two full seasons on the W Network.

In Nelson tickets are available at the Capitol Theatre box office Tuesday to Friday from Noon-4:30 p.m. or call 250-352-6363 or online at Capitoltheatre.bc.ca

All seats are reserved and limited to four per person in each market. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters skate to big win over Wenatchee in Game 4

Smokies beat Wild 5-2 in Game 4, extend Interior Division final

Bigger brighter gym for Beaver Valley seniors

After an $80,000 renovation, the Beaver Valley Seniors Gym re-opened on Tuesday

Smokies success helps re-ignite community passion

The Trail Smoke Eaters have had a fantastic playoff run …

B.C. snowfall hits municipal pocketbooks

By March, the Lower Columbia had the deepest snowpack in the province

Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Helicopter non-profit looks to fill rural B.C. service gaps

TEAAM is a group of paramedics and doctors providing advanced care in difficult to access locations.

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

Most Read

  • Strawberry Tea on Saturday

    Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11

  • Cohost of This Hour to perform in Kootenays

    Shaun Majumder will bring his own special brand of comedy to Nelson’s Capitol Theatre on June 15.