Columbia Basin Culture Tour on Saturday

Music
• Thursday, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents The White Crows. Hillbilly funk ‘n’ roll, original, down home, foot stomping, Kootenay music. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.
Community
• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Locals vendors with a variety of make, bake and grown items.
• Saturday, Columbia Basin Culture Tour, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tour allows you to explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during this free, self-guided event. Runs again Aug. 12. For a directory and tour map, visit CBculturetour.com