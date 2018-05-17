The season’s second Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Downtown Trail farmers market on Saturday

A list of events in the Trail area for the week of May 17 to May 23

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Farm fresh produce, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

• May 25, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets $20 each, available at Trail Coffee & Tea Co., Mallard’s Source For Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• May 26, Trail United Church, Knox Hall 1:30 p.m. Society For the Protection and Care of Seniors will hold their AGM. All are welcome to hear a presentation on Rural Health: Improving Health Care in Small Towns. Located 1300 Pine Ave.

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• May 27, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.

• May 28, Genelle Hall, 7 p.m. Presentation on Kootenay area wildflowers given by Hazel Beynon and Muriel Walton of the West Kootenay Naturalists. Everyone welcome, no charge. For info call Hazel at 250.365.7806.

June 1, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. Everyone invited light refreshments.

June 1, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.

June 2, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis. For more information visit walkforarthritis.ca

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• June 14, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park 2018 begins. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

