Quiet week for spring break, things to do coming up for Easter

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of March 22 to March 28

Upcoming

• March 31, JJ’s Fashions, 10-1, Pop Up Easter Sweets Event and Gift Basket draw.

• March 31, Local 480 hall, 4-6 p.m. The Salvation Army Community Easter Dinner. Everyone welcome.

• April 2, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Grand opening and open house.

• April 7, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. All welcome for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.