Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

Romantic comedy, romantic piano, and I, Tonya this weekend in Trail

Community

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

Music

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents I, Tonya. Based on true events, a dark comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.

Upcoming

• March 2, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m. Celebrate The World Day of Prayer in Trail. Christians in 170+ countries and 2,000 communities across Canada will gather to learn about, pray, and celebrate in solidarity with the people of Suriname, South America. Everyone welcome.

• March 8, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. Fruitvale Community Chest Annual General Meeting. Bylaws originally written in 1946 and last amended in 1982, some revisions will be presented to reflect current requirements. If you donated to the Fruitvale Community Chest you are a member, if you want to become a member you can donate at the meeting.

• March 10, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

• March 10, VISAC Gallery, 5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Silk & Steel. Featuring works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney. Everyone welcome.

Previous story
Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

Just Posted

German researcher seeks info on Trail airman

John Dunlop McVie of Trail, died in a plane crash over Germany on Sept. 24, 1944

Volunteers needed to shelve books in new Trail library

Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-5 p.m. until the job is done

RDKB emergency calls climb in 2017

Annual RDKB dispatch stats are provided to East End directors during budget deliberations

Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

Romantic comedy, romantic piano, and I, Tonya this weekend in Trail

Teck Trail earnings down in 2017

The company reports almost double the profit in 2017, but Trail grosses were down

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Most Read

  • Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

    Romantic comedy, romantic piano, and I, Tonya this weekend in Trail