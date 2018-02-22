Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

Community

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

Music

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents I, Tonya. Based on true events, a dark comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.

Upcoming

• March 2, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m. Celebrate The World Day of Prayer in Trail. Christians in 170+ countries and 2,000 communities across Canada will gather to learn about, pray, and celebrate in solidarity with the people of Suriname, South America. Everyone welcome.

• March 8, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. Fruitvale Community Chest Annual General Meeting. Bylaws originally written in 1946 and last amended in 1982, some revisions will be presented to reflect current requirements. If you donated to the Fruitvale Community Chest you are a member, if you want to become a member you can donate at the meeting.

• March 10, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

• March 10, VISAC Gallery, 5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Silk & Steel. Featuring works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney. Everyone welcome.