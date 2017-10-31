‘Finding a Wife for Gino’ a famiglia effort

In the past, if a man had trouble finding a wife, his family and friends would swoop in and set up their beleaguered relative with some other similarly-plagued single.

Today, all a family needs to do is hire a matchmaker.

Finding a Wife for Gino is an original two-act play written by Rosslander Jamie Santano and is being produced by Rossland Light Opera.

“Gino’s father is three people,” Santano said, “a friend’s dad, my father-in-law and my own grandfather. They are all in that character.”

The story centers around 40-year-old Gino Sartucci (played by Adam Sander), whose relationships with women can only be described as “Titanic.”

His mother, Bruna, is desperate. Her older son Massimo only has one child and she’s losing hope that she’ll ever hold another grandchild.

When she hears about Sarah Wright, the “Right Finder” (played by Tanya Lafond), who finds mates for hard-to-match people, she rushes out and hires her on the spot.

Included are hilarious snippets of some of Gino’s past dates and interviews with former girlfriends to find out why this relatively well-educated, good-looking man cannot find a partner.

Not-so-helpful encouragement comes from his best friend, Trevor, played by Jason Whitley.

Parents Bruna and Guido (Catherine Adair and Denis Senecal) are a joy to watch and listen to as they share their life, love and linguini with all who enter their home.

But despite appearances, not everyone is happy. Guido’s brother Massimo and wife Angie (Parry Lafond and Carolyn Whitley) try to hide their matrimonial heartaches, and matchmaker Sarah has a sad romantic history of her own.

The accents are thick, the wine is red, the content is rated for adults and the music is an awesome eclectic mix from various eras, including songs popularized by Adele, Pink, The Who, Supertramp, Fleetwood Mac, plus a few classics, with a special appearance by the Rossland Glee Club.

Other cast members include Erica Charette, Sarah Sordi, Marg Deadmarsh, Eric Ackerman, Carolyn Beuhler, April Tellier, Lea Scherck, Jennie Tellier, Marco Santano, Aaron Cosbey (Friday night show) and Cody Schell (Saturday night show).

Finding a Wife for Gino was a long-time coming after Santano’s successful productions of Not Now, Maybe Later (2007) and Get a Clue (2009).

“Gino” will be staged at the Rossland Miners Hall on Nov. 3 and 4. Tickets are $35, available at Tail’s Pet Supplies in Rossland, Bay Avenue Music in Trail and on-line using PayPal at https://rlop.ca/ Tickets include light antipasti and Italian desserts, and there will be a no-host bar.

Doors open at 6, play starts at 7.