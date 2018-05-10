The always popular Trail Firefighters Local 941 Parade is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. sharp from downtown, over the Victoria Street Bridge and ends in East Trail near the Aquatic Centre. Trail Times file photo

Food, fair and fun at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 10 to May 16

Community

• Thursday, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches. At the end of the evening two candidates will be chosen to become Trail’s ambassadors for 2018.

• Saturday, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks at dusk.

* Saturday, Critter Day from 1-5 p.m. at Beaver Creek Provincial Park. Hosted by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program and the Kootenay Conservation Program.

• Sunday, Gyro Park in Trail, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Family Fun Day. Food, games, entertainment and three 35-minute juggling performances by Matt Henry, the Trained Human at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House. Performers: Wayne Saluti; Kootenay Dance Works; Alisha VanWieren; Julia Halbert; Michael Gifford; and Joanne Taylor. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, all welcome no auditions. For info contact Les Carter at 250.362.5677 or email les@rosslandrange.org.

Upcoming

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• May 27, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Just Posted

Game time

Silver City Days runs Wednesday through Sunday in downtown Trail

Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year awarded

A large crowd gathered to honour Margie Crawford, this year’s Trail Knights of Columbus recipient

How rental rates stack up in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson

Rent eating up a big portion of income in Trail and across the province

Fruitvale on watch as creek rises

CAO Maturo expects creek status over the next 24 to 72 hours to be weather-driven

Evacuation alerts for 779 Boundary-area properties, orders for 33: RDKB

Virtually all residents in many Boundary floodplains are asked to be ready.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Mayor Derek Corrigan said municipal bylaws should apply to federal projects

