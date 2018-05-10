Food, fair and fun at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 10 to May 16

The always popular Trail Firefighters Local 941 Parade is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. sharp from downtown, over the Victoria Street Bridge and ends in East Trail near the Aquatic Centre. Trail Times file photo

Community

• Thursday, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches. At the end of the evening two candidates will be chosen to become Trail’s ambassadors for 2018.

• Saturday, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks at dusk.

* Saturday, Critter Day from 1-5 p.m. at Beaver Creek Provincial Park. Hosted by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program and the Kootenay Conservation Program.

• Sunday, Gyro Park in Trail, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Family Fun Day. Food, games, entertainment and three 35-minute juggling performances by Matt Henry, the Trained Human at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House. Performers: Wayne Saluti; Kootenay Dance Works; Alisha VanWieren; Julia Halbert; Michael Gifford; and Joanne Taylor. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, all welcome no auditions. For info contact Les Carter at 250.362.5677 or email les@rosslandrange.org.

Upcoming

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• May 27, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. check-in time for Greater Trail MS Walk. Family-oriented event that raises funds in support of the fight to end MS. Walk begins at 11 a.m. For info call Steph Troughton at 778.989.1469.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 6, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• June 6, Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.