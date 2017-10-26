Grapevine: Local events from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 include Halloween run in Warfield Friday night and Spooktacular in downtown Trail on Saturday.

Halloween fun begin Friday in Warfield, Saturday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 1

Community

• Friday, Village of Warfield for Nightmare on Lauriente Way. Drop pumpkins off at 5 p.m. for first Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. Arnold Lauriente Way will be converted to a haunted path, free hot dogs and hot chocolate at the community hall, then join the Warfield Youth Action Network for a community movie night. The “Way” will be even spookier at 7:30 p.m., and the movie scarier at 8:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to dress up.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday Morning Quilters having their 15th Annual Coffee Party, Quilt Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds go to local charities. Also a Bake Sale by Trail United Church women. For info, contact Sheila 250.368.8697.

• Saturday, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Spooktacular Market and Halloween Fun. Downtown Trick or Treat, outdoor market with music, hay bale maze, marshmallow roast and more.

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30-10 p.m. presents Ron Halliday and his band take jazz, blues, popular and original tunes to unexpected and delightful places. For info contact the Bailey box office, 250.368.9669.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 1-2 p.m. Norman Foote: The Howl – A Musical Masquerade. Music, costumes and Halloween come together for engaging youth and families concert. Free event in conjunction with Spooktacular.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 2 p.m. presents the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. As a special nod to the Tattoo, the Trail Pipe Band will be performing as people enter the show.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Only Living Boy in New York. A recent college graduate’s life is upended by his father’s mistress.

Upcoming

• Nov. 3, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. RLOP presents Finding a Wife for Gino; a two-act Italian musical comedy for adults. Tickets $35, available at Trail’s Pet Supplies in Rossland, Bay Avenue Music in Trail or online at rlop.ca/tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m. antipasti (appetizers) and torta e dolci (Italian desserts) included. No host bar. Runs again Nov. 4.

• Nov. 4, JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m. til 4 p.m., the Kinsmen Club of Trail presents the JL Crowe Band Expo and Vendors Market. For info call Mae Kruger 250.488.5485 or email maekay@telus.net.

• Nov. 4, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m., Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Door prize, admission $4 each. 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale. Bring you friends and neighbours.

• Nov. 4, Trail Memorial Centre gym, 2-4 p.m. Ladies Closet Cleanout. Giant garage sale for new and gently used ladies items.

• Nov. 4, Trail United Church. 5-7 p.m. for Yummie Harvest Dinner. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, under-6 free.

• Nov. 18, Trail Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts, door prizes, everyone welcome $3 per person.

• Dec. 1, Waneta Plaza Centre Court, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day hosted by the KBRH Health Foundation. Live entertainment, Santa and more. Support your local hospital foundations by visiting Waneta Plaza or calling 1.888.364.3424.

Halloween fun begin Friday in Warfield, Saturday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 1

