Ouro Collective will share their passion for dance by teaching two FREE beginner hip-hop workshops during the day on Saturday hosted at STEPS Dance Centre in Trail and Kootenay DanceWorks in Rossland.

Hip-hop and street dance come to Trail and Rossland

OURO Collective brings Tangent, a hybrid fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking and contemporary dance

Vancouver’s OURO Collective brings the energy and drive of street dance to The Bailey on Sunday.

Their eclectic show, Tangent, is a cool hybrid fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking and contemporary dance. Show time is 6 p.m.

As individual artists coming from diverse cultural and dance backgrounds, OURO sees collaboration as a catalyst for dialogue, creative innovation, and community building. United around the common goal of pushing the boundaries of how street dance-based works are created and presented, TANGENT explores through dance the themes of private and public behaviour, self-absorption, and extreme individualism. Special Guest Performances by Steps Dance Company and Kootenay DanceWorks will kick off the evening.

Ouro Collective will share their passion for dance by teaching two FREE beginner hip-hop workshops during the day on Saturday hosted at STEPS Dance Centre in Trail and Kootenay DanceWorks in Rossland. Register now before they fill up. Details on the workshops available on the website below.

On Saturday from 7-9 p.m., there will also be an all-ages Dance Cypher, at Rossland Summit School auditorium. Dancers of all ages are invited to show their moves. So, come challenge your friends to see who has the best style. Entry is by donation, and spectators are welcome to drop-in and enjoy the amazing talents of local youth.

Tickets for the dance show, Tangent, which are $10, and more information on the workshops and dance Cypher may be found at www.trail-arts.com.

These events are part of the fourth annual Youth Arts Festival, which takes place in Trail and Nelson from Feb. 13-20.

Since 2015 the annual Youth Arts Festivals have garnered inspired responses from participants, provided professional experiences for young artists, and opportunities for everyone to engage in youth arts-oriented culture.

Previous story
Band with Trail flavour looking for fan support in CBC competition

Just Posted

Hip-hop and street dance come to Trail and Rossland

OURO Collective brings Tangent, a hybrid fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking and contemporary dance

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

Let the Games begin

Fruitvale mayor and husband cheering on son at 2018 Winter Olympics

Camp Mansfield is no longer on any map, so where was it?

Place Names: Ernest Mansfield was responsible for several local place names, but none survive

Community meeting set for East Trail youth centre

Youth advocates are hoping the community will step up to save the East Trail youth centre

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

RDEK asks for review of highway maintenance

Area B director Stan Doehle wants to explore option of government taking over operations.

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

Most Read