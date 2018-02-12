Hip-hop and street dance come to Trail and Rossland

Ouro Collective will share their passion for dance by teaching two FREE beginner hip-hop workshops during the day on Saturday hosted at STEPS Dance Centre in Trail and Kootenay DanceWorks in Rossland.

Vancouver’s OURO Collective brings the energy and drive of street dance to The Bailey on Sunday.

Their eclectic show, Tangent, is a cool hybrid fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking and contemporary dance. Show time is 6 p.m.

As individual artists coming from diverse cultural and dance backgrounds, OURO sees collaboration as a catalyst for dialogue, creative innovation, and community building. United around the common goal of pushing the boundaries of how street dance-based works are created and presented, TANGENT explores through dance the themes of private and public behaviour, self-absorption, and extreme individualism. Special Guest Performances by Steps Dance Company and Kootenay DanceWorks will kick off the evening.

Ouro Collective will share their passion for dance by teaching two FREE beginner hip-hop workshops during the day on Saturday hosted at STEPS Dance Centre in Trail and Kootenay DanceWorks in Rossland. Register now before they fill up. Details on the workshops available on the website below.

On Saturday from 7-9 p.m., there will also be an all-ages Dance Cypher, at Rossland Summit School auditorium. Dancers of all ages are invited to show their moves. So, come challenge your friends to see who has the best style. Entry is by donation, and spectators are welcome to drop-in and enjoy the amazing talents of local youth.

Tickets for the dance show, Tangent, which are $10, and more information on the workshops and dance Cypher may be found at www.trail-arts.com.

These events are part of the fourth annual Youth Arts Festival, which takes place in Trail and Nelson from Feb. 13-20.

Since 2015 the annual Youth Arts Festivals have garnered inspired responses from participants, provided professional experiences for young artists, and opportunities for everyone to engage in youth arts-oriented culture.