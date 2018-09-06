Hockey and a fundraiser Friday night in Trail

Community
• Friday, Victoria Street Bridge, 8 p.m. Coins for Change. Volunteers, front line workers and advocates for the homeless in Greater Trail, will gather and spend a night outside to raise money and awareness. Drop by to visit and donate to the cause. For info contact CDS at 250.364.1104.
• Saturday, Haley Park 6-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Savings presents Trail Outdoor Movie Night. Showing Incredibles 2. Admission is donation of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army.
• Tuesday (Sept. 11), Trail Alliance Church, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Registration for the Trail After School Band.