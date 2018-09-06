Hockey and a fundraiser Friday night in Trail

Grapevine: List of events for the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 in the Trail area

Community

• Friday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6:45-9:30 p.m. Trail Smoke Eaters start the 2018/19 BCHL Season when they take on the West Kelowna Warriors. Event includes Shoot to Win and Airplane Toss.

• Friday, Victoria Street Bridge, 8 p.m. Coins for Change. Volunteers, front line workers and advocates for the homeless in Greater Trail, will gather and spend a night outside to raise money and awareness. Drop by to visit and donate to the cause. For info contact CDS at 250.364.1104.

• Saturday, Haley Park 6-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Savings presents Trail Outdoor Movie Night. Showing Incredibles 2. Admission is donation of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. If the night is smoky, the event will move indoors from 6-9:30 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Click here for event update: Trail Outdoor Movie Night.

• Tuesday (Sept. 11), Trail Alliance Church, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Registration for the Trail After School Band. Beginner and intermediate musicians welcome, ages 11 to senior.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8-9:30 p.m. for DREAMS – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac, presented by The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Together for 14+ years, the Vancouver-based group has performed in Las Vegas, Dominican Republic, across Canada and the USA.

Upcoming

• Sept. 13, Riverfront Centre, 6 p.m. Free guided tour of Trail’s rock walls, rated moderate. Gather outside the centre, walk will take about one hour.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 16, Gyro Park, 8 a.m. registration for 38th Annual Terry Fox Run. Run, walk or cycle 5 km or 10 km. Kiwanis pancake and sausage breakfast for minimum $5 donation, all proceeds to Trail Terry Fox Run. Mass start at 10 a.m.

• Sept. 17, Tickets on sale for the KBRH Health Foundation Snowflake Gala. Event will go in the Trail Memorial Centre gym on Nov. 17. Event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and silent auction bidding. Dinner and dance to follow. Dress is formal and semiformal. Contact the foundation office for tickets and info at 250.364.3424 or visit the foundation website at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.