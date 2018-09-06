Trail Times file photo

Hockey and a fundraiser Friday night in Trail

Grapevine: List of events for the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 in the Trail area

Community

• Friday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6:45-9:30 p.m. Trail Smoke Eaters start the 2018/19 BCHL Season when they take on the West Kelowna Warriors. Event includes Shoot to Win and Airplane Toss.

• Friday, Victoria Street Bridge, 8 p.m. Coins for Change. Volunteers, front line workers and advocates for the homeless in Greater Trail, will gather and spend a night outside to raise money and awareness. Drop by to visit and donate to the cause. For info contact CDS at 250.364.1104.

• Saturday, Haley Park 6-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Savings presents Trail Outdoor Movie Night. Showing Incredibles 2. Admission is donation of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. If the night is smoky, the event will move indoors from 6-9:30 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Click here for event update: Trail Outdoor Movie Night.

• Tuesday (Sept. 11), Trail Alliance Church, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Registration for the Trail After School Band. Beginner and intermediate musicians welcome, ages 11 to senior.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8-9:30 p.m. for DREAMS – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. The ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac, presented by The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Together for 14+ years, the Vancouver-based group has performed in Las Vegas, Dominican Republic, across Canada and the USA.

Upcoming

• Sept. 13, Riverfront Centre, 6 p.m. Free guided tour of Trail’s rock walls, rated moderate. Gather outside the centre, walk will take about one hour.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 16, Gyro Park, 8 a.m. registration for 38th Annual Terry Fox Run. Run, walk or cycle 5 km or 10 km. Kiwanis pancake and sausage breakfast for minimum $5 donation, all proceeds to Trail Terry Fox Run. Mass start at 10 a.m.

• Sept. 17, Tickets on sale for the KBRH Health Foundation Snowflake Gala. Event will go in the Trail Memorial Centre gym on Nov. 17. Event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and silent auction bidding. Dinner and dance to follow. Dress is formal and semiformal. Contact the foundation office for tickets and info at 250.364.3424 or visit the foundation website at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

• Sept. 23, Gyro Park, 9 a.m. until noon for 11th Annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Register and fundraise online at kidneywalkbc.ca

Previous story
Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Just Posted

Information on Sulphuric Acid Spills in Trail

On Sept. 6, Teck and IRM released information on the April 10 and May 23 spills

Smoke on the water

Based on the Castlegar readings, the region has the worst air quality in the province

Trail movie night a go even if it’s too smoky

The outdoor event will be moved into the Trail Memorial Centre if wildfire smoke is too thick

Teck Trail shutdown a boon for local business

Teck: Multiple local contracting companies will be engaged throughout the project

‘I can’t wait for the puck to drop’

New head coach Jeff Tambellini is ready to write next chapter in family’s link to Trail Smoke Eaters

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Most Read