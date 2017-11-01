Excitement is in the air at the Trail Association Activity Centre this week as the Silver City Limitless Theatre Company readies for the stage in a performance called “A Fairy Tale Street Market.” The play is already sold out Thursday night, but tickets ($5) are available in the TACL office at 1565B Bay Avenue for a Friday night (Nov. 3) encore at 7 p.m. and a Saturday performance at 2 p.m. All shows are in the activity centre, located at 1791 Riverside Avenue. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Inclusive theatre hits the Silver City stage

Come and see that drama is inclusive and limitless, says SCT company artistic director, Helen James

The Silver City Limitless Theatre Company truly embodies drama that knows no bounds.

The cast of 15 actors from Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) are readying to get into character and tell a new story titled, “A Fairy Tale Street Market” in three upcoming performances.

The production is their fifth stage act since the group came together three years ago.

“All company members have limitations, developmental, physical, or both, that prevent them from participating in main stream community theatre, ” says the company’s artistic director, Helen James.

“In the winter of 2014 they were asked what they wanted to do that might enhance their TACL program,” she explained. “They voiced they wanted to do drama and theatre.”

The company’s aim is to develop performance skills and produce public performances.

“I really invite anyone who has an interest in drama of any description to come out and see that drama can be an inclusive event,” James said.

“And they will see persons with a wide variety of dramatic skills being able to work together as a team and put on a dramatic performance.”

Of the many theatre troops James has been part of locally and beyond, she says by far, the TACL group has the deepest sense of commitment.

“They are incredibly enthusiastic about the theatre company and their attendance,” she shared. “And I hear from so many of them that when they get involved with the show, it’s a highlight of their week and the fall.”

This year’s script involves a series of fairy tale characters who are trying to save their failing street market.

“Again this year, we have Shirley McLim (Rossland Light Opera Players) who’s doing our costumes for the show,” James said. “We have tried our best to really crank that up this year and make them very colourful and as edgy as we can get.”

Seating is limited, so James encourages guests to purchase tickets ahead of time at the TACL office at 1565B Bay Avenue.

The show goes Thursday (sold out) and Friday night at 7 p.m. then on Saturday at 2 p.m.

All performances are in the Trail Association Activity Centre located at 1791 Riverside Avenue.

The production came together with support Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, which administers and manages the arts, culture and heritage granting programs on behalf of the Columbia Basin Trust.

Previous story
‘Finding a Wife for Gino’ a famiglia effort

Just Posted

Cool fundraiser in downtown Trail

The Downtown Trail Dinner Committee is fundraising for a commercial cooler

Report cougar sightings ASAP, advises West Kootenay CO

Recent reports from Fruitvale describe a cougar stalking along Mill Road and near the BV Arena

Inclusive theatre hits the Silver City stage

Come and see that drama is inclusive and limitless, says SCT company artistic director, Helen James

Canadian music icon brings hits to Trail

Burton Cummings entertains crowd with wide-array of classic songs

Ski Swap success

The annual swap moved $58K worth of merchandise and netted the Red Mountain Racers $10K

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email editor@trailtimes.ca

Balfour Declaration turns 100

WWI letter from Brits, the Balfour Declaration, led to creation of the state of Israel

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Most Read

  • Inclusive theatre hits the Silver City stage

    Come and see that drama is inclusive and limitless, says SCT company artistic director, Helen James