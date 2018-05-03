incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market on Saturday

Community
• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Season kick off with Mothers Day Appreciation and Plant Sale. Make it, bake it, grow it vendors, and a gift basket draw for Mother’s Day.
• Saturday, Upper Sunningdale, Marianna Crescent. Friends of Refugees Trail plant sale.
• Tuesday, (May 8) St. Michael’s School Gym, 7 p.m. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year being presented to Margaret Crawford. Public ceremony and social hour. All welcome.
• Wednesday, Trail Esplanade, 3-10 p.m. Silver City Days kicks off with Riverfront Food Fair and Shooting Star midway.
Upcoming
• May 10, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.
• May 11, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches.
• May 12, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks.
• May 13, Gyro Park in Trail, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Silver City Days Fun Run, entertainment, food and more.
• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.