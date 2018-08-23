Kootenay Savings Music in the Park winds up the season with the Old Time Fiddlers on Aug. 30.

Jazz singer at Gyro Park

Events and happenings in Trail for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 30

Music

• Thursday, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Melody Diachun Band. Jazz singer with her own sound, style and approach to creating new music.

Upcoming

• Aug. 30, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. The Old Time Fiddlers close the season. Dance along with their renditions of traditional and country favourites. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

• Aug. 31, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trail Pride Event. Public march (everyone welcome) starting at Jubilee Park along the bridges to City hall from 11:00-11:30 a.m. Cake, refreshments and Pride Flag raising at city hall at 11:30. Opportunity to donate to the Trail Pride Sidewalk project

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

