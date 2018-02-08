The annual J.L. Crowe Variety Show features entertainment provided by students and teachers. The popular show goes tonight at The Bailey Theatre. File photo

JL Crowe Variety Show tonight

Talent show, turning pointe, tour of art expo, and the Met; this week in Trail

Community

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Variety Show. Students and staff show music, dance and comedy talents.

• Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Bailey Theatre, Turning Pointe Dance presents Sneak Peak into Precision. One night only performance on Saturday, competitive groups showcase routines of the 2018 season in the styles of Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tap, Modern Stage, and Acro.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9 a.m. Met Opera Live presents L’elisir D’Amore. Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met as the feisty Adina, opposite Matthew Polenzani, charming production with deft comedic timing.

Upcoming

• Feb. 19, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1-3 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held outside hospital.

• Feb. 22, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of roast beef, music by Peter Makortoff. Tickets $18. Looking for new members. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

• Feb. 25, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.

Just Posted

Trail Hospital Auxiliary, 75 years of priceless service

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary has raised well over $1 million for health care

Lead exposure on downward trend in Trail

Trail Area Health & Environment Committee; 2017 children’s blood tests show declining lead levels

IH works to improve management staff morale

Ongoing process to resolve issues proceeding

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

