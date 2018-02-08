JL Crowe Variety Show tonight

Talent show, turning pointe, tour of art expo, and the Met; this week in Trail

The annual J.L. Crowe Variety Show features entertainment provided by students and teachers. The popular show goes tonight at The Bailey Theatre. File photo

Community

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Variety Show. Students and staff show music, dance and comedy talents.

• Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Bailey Theatre, Turning Pointe Dance presents Sneak Peak into Precision. One night only performance on Saturday, competitive groups showcase routines of the 2018 season in the styles of Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Contemporary, Tap, Modern Stage, and Acro.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9 a.m. Met Opera Live presents L’elisir D’Amore. Pretty Yende debuts a new role at the Met as the feisty Adina, opposite Matthew Polenzani, charming production with deft comedic timing.

Upcoming

• Feb. 19, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1-3 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held outside hospital.

• Feb. 22, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of roast beef, music by Peter Makortoff. Tickets $18. Looking for new members. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.