Kootenay lifestyles expo opens Friday

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of June 7 to June 13

The two-day healthy lifestyles expo opens in the Trail Memorial Centre on Friday. A full day of events are ready to go Saturday for Montrose Family Fun Day.

Community

• Friday, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Friday, Montrose, dusk. Fireworks kick off Family Fun Days. Kids Helping Kids selling refreshments as a fundraiser.

• Saturday, Montrose Family Fun Days, 8:00 a.m. Antenna Trail Hike. Free breakfast for all hikers from 8-10 a.m. sponsored by Area A Director Ali Grieve, with proceeds going to the Kids Helping Kids. 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. concession and ticket booth open. 11:00 Parade down 9th Ave to 3rd Street. Refreshments courtesy of Columbia Power. Noon to 4 p.m. Water Park, Inflatable Tiki Climbing Wall, Inflatable Fire Truck Slide, Human Bowling Slip n Slide and Dirt Dig. Live music by Hairloss. 3 p.m. Cake Walk, 3:30 p.m. watermelon eating contest outside fire hall. Noon to 8 p.m. Ball Game and Beer Garden. 5 p.m. Steak and Hamburger Dinner, pre-sale of tickets at the village office until June 1. 6 p.m. Draw for Garden Stone with proceeds to Trail BC SPCA.

• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.

• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for more info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. for live production of Coppelia.

Upcoming

• June 14, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park 2018 begins with a performance by the Maple Leaf Band. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

• June 16, Trail Aquatic Centre, 8:30 a.m. until noon for Kids Triathlon. Event divided into age categories and each child must have an adult supervisor present to assist in the transition area and on the course. The day will end with a celebration for all participants and spectators.

• June 21, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Trail Pipe Band playing favourites from their huge repertoire.

• July 16, Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16. Runs until July 20. Challenger’s own brand of innovative practices: coached games, camp world cup, cultural education, character building, and fun. Register by July 3 to receive a free British soccer jersey.