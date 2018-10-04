Grapevine is a list of events around the Trail area. Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, and not a guaranteed submission.

Last farmers market of season goes Saturday in Trail

Things to do in Trail for the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10

Music

• Thursday, (Oct. 4) 7:30 p.m. Bailey Theatre for free concert by blues master Guy Davis with Fabrizio Poggi. To reserve tickets go online to trail-arts.com or visit the box office.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Ave., 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Final market of the season. Toonie draw for Thanksgiving Basket filled with everything for a holiday dinner and gifts from local businesses by market vendors.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Aida. Grans to Grans will be selling their goodies to fundraise for the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports African grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren due to HIV/AIDS.

Gallery

• VISAC showing “Step into my Stories” by Nelson artist Kelly Shpeley. Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming

• Oct. 11, Salvation Army Church, 7 p.m. for Fashion Show. Tickets $8 at Thrift Store or church. Includes refreshments.

• Oct. 13, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Also includes a Bake Table and Country Store. Everyone welcome. Admission $4.

• Oct. 13, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. until noon for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Gently used items.

• Oct. 14, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Leave No Trace. A father and his daughter live an off-grid existence in a nature reserve near Portland, rarely making contact with the outside world.

• Oct. 20, Trash to Treasure Day. Place unwanted household items by curb, remove by 4 p.m.

• Oct. 21, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Three Identical Strangers. New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover they are identical triplets, separated at birth.

• Oct. 28, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

