Leopard spotted in Rossland mountains?

Tremblay and her band mates and friends (zebra, lemur, leopard, shark and squirrel) are bored living in a house together at the top of a mountain and are waiting for an opportunity to go outside and play. Photos submitted

Sexton Blake AKA Nadine Tremblay just released a new music video ‘Go Outside’ featuring humans in animal onesies playing in our local mountains. Filmed in Rossland and Warfield, Tremblay and her band mates and friends (zebra, lemur, leopard, shark and squirrel) are bored living in a house together at the top of a mountain and are waiting for an opportunity to go outside and play.

The song is a metaphor for stepping outside your comfort zone and trying something new, no matter how scary it is. Written in mind of Tremblay’s mom who is retired and spends an exorbitant amount of time in her urban apartment waiting for life to happen to her, Tremblay explains “I think lots of people are frightened of meeting new people and other unknowns out there and we can all use a little push once in a while to get the courage to try. Trying is the fun part. Anything can happen, and you probably aren’t going to die in the process.”

Tremblay pitched the idea to film director Ben Walker who immediately saw the vision. Tremblay sent him photos of her and her friends dressed in onesies in a Utah National Park. “The juxtaposition of animals not in their natural habitat is funny” Tremblay explains “tourists were so intrigued and asking us why we were dressed up. We replied that we didn’t have kids so we had to make our own fun, not to mention, onesies are comfortable and warm.”

Sexton’s music is innovative and energetic with hip hop, indie, synth-pop and electro influences. Nadine created her alter ego ‘Sexton Blake’ for the launch of her career as a songstress and DJ. She has stage fright so playing a character is necessary and as for the origin of the name, you can ask a Cockney Person to explain.

The making of this music video was supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia.

The Sexton Blake Band is playing next at The Flying SteamShovel Friday March 23rd as the opening act for Bend Sinister. To watch the music video or for more info visit www.sextonblakemusic.com

New Album: sextonblake.bandcamp.com

Music Video: here

Facebook: DJSextonBlake

Website: www.sextonblakemusic.com

 

