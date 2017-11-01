Live improv comedy coming to Rossland Miners Hall

The Rossland Council for Arts is proud to announce our next performance Shakespeare After Dark.

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture is proud to announce our next performance, Shakespeare After Dark, which will be taking place at the Miners Hall on Friday, Nov. 17.

The RCAC is once again bringing live comedy to Rossland, this time it’s a fresh blend of classic Shakespeare, drunken shenanigans and the art of improvisation.

In the first half, you’ll witness a scene from the Bard utterly monkey-wrenched by a punch-drunk cast member leaving the rest of the cast to improvise around them.

With a genuinely drunken professional actor volunteering every night, no two shows are ever the same. Then, stick around for the second half where the cast lays the booze aside to serve a straight up Shakespearean tragedy – based on your suggestions.

Side-splitting, raucous, and completely interactive, Shakespeare After Dark will blow you away. This show seeks to introduce a new generation of theatre-goers to the works of the Bard by reviving the raucous, interactive and vibrant nature of Elizabethan theatre with a very modern twist that only the spirit of improvisation can bring, whilst reminding them to always enjoy Shakespeare responsibly.

Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at “Out of the Cellar” or online at rosslandartscouncil.com.