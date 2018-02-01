Looking for something to do in Trail this weekend?

Smoke Eaters on ice two days, seniors dance and tasty student fundraiser on Saturday

Grapevine: Events and happenings in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

Community

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to the Golden City Fiddlers. $2 admission.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 6 p.m. Guatemalan Annual Beans and Rice Dinner. Support Selkirk College Nursing students’ travel to Guatemala to learn about grassroots community health projects. Tickets $15, at the door. For info, contact T. Dixon at 250.231.4780.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Florida Project. Deeply moving and unforgettably poignant look at childhood.

Upcoming

• Feb., 8, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Variety Show. Students and staff show of music, dance and comedy.

• Feb. 22, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of roast beef, music by Peter Makortoff. Tickets $18. Looking for new members. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

• Feb. 25, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.