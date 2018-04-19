Mothers, mystics, and movies

Things to do in Trail on Saturday include a huge garage sale and Mystic Dreams Belly Dance

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of April 19 to April 25 include a show by Mystic Dream Belly Dance on Saturday in the KP Hall.

Community

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre gym, 10 a.m. until noon for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Giant indoor garage sale for all items suitable for children from newborns to 12 years.

• Saturday, KP Hall Trail, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Dreams Belly Dance is having a show. Local dancers, performing various belly dance genres, will be joined by guest dancers from Kelowna, Slocan, Nelson and Cranbrook. Light refreshments included.For info, contact Lisa Keech lkeech@shaw.ca or 250.521.0120.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella. Thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m., Sunday Cinema showing Death of Stalin. Follows the Soviet dictator’s last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Upcoming

• April 27, Riverfront Centre, 2 p.m. Trail & District Public Library hosts local writer, speaker, and researcher, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. She will present “The Many Gifts of the Columbia River” to talk about the treaty and the cultural value of the Columbia, in particular the free-running stretch Trail sits beside.

• April 27, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Best Songs and Stories of White Buffalo. Relax and enjoy a drink and fabulous desserts. Hear funny, moving and incredible true stories. Listen to local singer-songwriters perform original songs.

• April 28, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Trail Harmony Spring Concert. Featuring Trail Harmony Choir, Blossom Valley Singers, Kootenay Women’s Ensemble, Rossland Light Opera Players, and Kootenay DanceWorks. Violinist Frances Nam and soloists Dawson Zanet, Nevaeh and Kennedy DeRosa Whyte. For info call Donna at 250.368.8300.

• May 5, Trail United Church, noon until 3 p.m. Cancer Survivor Tea. Jenny Murray hosts a tea is to celebrate cancer survivors. Smiles and hugs along with the tea.