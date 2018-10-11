Mothers Unite in Trail, Annual Fall Tea in Rossland

Community
• Thursday, Salvation Army Church, 7 p.m. for Fashion Show. Tickets $8 at Thrift Store or church. Includes refreshments.
• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. until noon for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Large variety of gently used clothing for ages newborn to 12 years, as well as toys, furniture, sports equipment and books. For more info call Trail recreation at 250.364.0888.
• Saturday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Also includes a Bake Table and Country Store. Everyone welcome. Admission $4.
Film
• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Leave No Trace. A father and his daughter live an off-grid existence in a nature reserve near Portland, rarely making contact with the outside world.
Upcoming
• Oct. 20, Trash to Treasure Day. Place unwanted household items by curb, remove by 4 p.m.