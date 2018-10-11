Mothers Unite in Trail, Annual Fall Tea in Rossland

Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17

Community

• Thursday, Salvation Army Church, 7 p.m. for Fashion Show. Tickets $8 at Thrift Store or church. Includes refreshments.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. until noon for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Large variety of gently used clothing for ages newborn to 12 years, as well as toys, furniture, sports equipment and books. For more info call Trail recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Saturday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Also includes a Bake Table and Country Store. Everyone welcome. Admission $4.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Leave No Trace. A father and his daughter live an off-grid existence in a nature reserve near Portland, rarely making contact with the outside world.

Upcoming

• Oct. 18, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. Ron Halliday at Jazz at the Griff. Jazz, blues, popular and original tunes performed with ease by singer and multi-instrumentalist Ron Halliday and his band. For info call 250.368.9669.

• Oct. 20, Trash to Treasure Day. Place unwanted household items by curb, remove by 4 p.m.

• Oct. 21, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Three Identical Strangers. New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover they are identical triplets, separated at birth.

• Oct. 28, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.

• Nov. 3, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.