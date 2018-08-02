Grapevine is a weekly list of community events in the Trail and Greater Area.

Music and market coming up in Trail

Thursday night brings blues and rock to Gyro Park; Aug. 8 outdoor market on Trail Esplanade

Music

• Thursday, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Jon Burden & The Bleedin’ Hearts. A dynamic four-piece band, featuring Holly Hyatt and Clinton Swanson, playing a mix of originals and covers in the styles of blues, R&B, and Rock ‘n Roll.

Community

• Wednesday (Aug. 8) Trail Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. for Trail outdoor market. Live music by That Girl & Earl alongside a great selection of vendors, food, a family fun zone.

Upcoming

• Aug. 8., Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents The White Crows. Hillbilly funk ‘n’ roll, original, down home, foot stomping, Kootenay music. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

• Aug. 11, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Locals vendors with a variety of make, bake and grown items. Focus on community, families and fun.

• Aug, 11 Columbia Basin Culture Tour, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tour allows you to explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during this free, self-guided event. Runs again Aug. 12. For a directory and tour map, visit CBculturetour.com or call Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance at 1.877.505.7355.

• Aug. 16, Park Night Market, 4-8 p.m. Food trucks, adult-only beverage garden, local artists, designers and craft-makers at Gyro Park. Music starts 7 p.m. with Tim Hurley and the Vultures opening for The Hillties, Kootenay Music Award recipient for “Best Reggae Song.”

• Aug. 21, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Lester McLean Band. Showcases a wide array of musical styles and genres, great melodies, thoughtful lyrics, ear catching grooves, thick harmonies, and a soulful, eclectic sound.

• Aug. 23, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Melody Diachun Band. Jazz singer with her own sound, style and approach to creating new music.

• Aug. 30, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. The Old Time Fiddlers close the season. Dance along with their renditions of traditional and country favourites. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.

• Aug. 31, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trail Pride Event. Public march (everyone welcome) starting at Jubilee Park along the bridges to City hall from 11:00-11:30 a.m. Cake, refreshments and Pride Flag raising at city hall at 11:30. Opportunity to donate to the Trail Pride Sidewalk project

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

