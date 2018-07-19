Music and science mix at the Trail Riverfront Centre

Musical Scientist Andrew Kim was the first children’s performer to visit the Trail Riverfront Centre

The Trail Riverfront Centre is proving to be a very popular family zone this summer, such as Tuesday afternoon. The library’s main floor was chockful of children and parents after book shelves were rolled to the side to make way for the site’s first live performer, Vancouver’s Andrew Kim, better known as the Musical Scientist. Kim combines science, homemade invented instruments, world music, and humour, along with a pro recycling message. In the Home of Champions and with the sports gallery across the hall in the museum, Kim’s hockey stick guitar garnered wide-eyed interest, laugh and applause as did his inventive skateboard-cello.

The ability to change library space in the Trail Riverfront Centre – to accommodate audiences of 40+ people – is a winning feature in the city’s newest landmark.

And it came in handy for the hub’s first live performance on Tuesday.

“We counted 100 people, 25 adults and 75 children of many ages all enjoying the program,” says Library Director Kathryn Foley. “Staff were comfortable in the knowledge that our participants were happy and safe with three ways to exit the area, should it have been needed,” she added.

“The set-up and return to normal was accomplished by library staff in a short period of time thanks to the new movable picture book shelves and other wheeled furniture.”

Best known as the sitar player for the popular band Delhi 2 Dublin, Andrew Ki, has toured the world and performed for the prime minister, mayor, and British royal couple. He represented Canada as a musical ambassador to China, performing in the Forbidden City, and appearing on the front page of the Beijing Times. He has also appeared on BBC, and MTV India.

As a children’s entertainer, Andrew has performed for hundreds of schools through Artstarts with Delhi 2 Dublin, Dharmakasa, Dumpsta Dragons, and various African bands.

He has performed at the Vancouver Children’s Festival, Surrey Childrens Festival, Jam Camp, Vancouver Folkfest, as well as on an album by Raffi.

As the Musical Scientist, he is branching out as a solo performer, having created his unique inventions such as the Moroccan hockey stick, Persian paddle, African skateboard, and singing spoon.